Watch: Combat training in the heart of Hevron

On Tuesday, Central Command held a training course on fighting in densely populated areas in which commanders with the rank of lieutenant colonel and higher participated.



The training was led by the Haruv reconnaissance unit and the Kfir Brigade in the city of Hevron, in the area of ​​the Yehuda District Brigade.

During the course, the Haruv reconnaissance unit presented wide-ranging demonstrations in the heart of Hevron, where advanced combat capabilities were demonstrated.



The course was made possible thanks to cooperation and close ties with the Kiryat Arba-Hevron Council.