Term of ambassador to US to be extended

PM decides to extend Ambassador Ron Dermer's term in Washington DC for another year, citing close relationship with Trump Administration.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu decided to extend the term of the Israeli ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, for another year. This is a second extension of the Dermer's term since he took office five years ago.

In the draft resolution, which was passed on Wednesday to cabinet ministers and published on News 10, Netanyahu explained that the extension of the term of office is required due to "unique political circumstances in the international arena in general and relations with the United States in particular."

"Mr. Dermer has managed to create a wide and high-quality network of contacts during his tenure in Washington, enabling him to advance Israel's highest goals vis-à-vis the administration and Congress."

Last March, Netanyahu extended Dermer's term by another year to accompany President Trump's first year in the White House.

During this time Dermer established close relations with Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and with other advisers of the president.