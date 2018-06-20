Watch: Moroccan fans enraged by Israeli flag

World Cup: After Morocco booted from tournament with loss to Portugal, its fans try to tear Israeli flag waved by Israeli fans.

The Moroccan national team was eliminated Wednesday from the World Cup after losing to Portugal 1-0.



Some Moroccan fans, who were furious at the loss, were documented attacking Israeli fans who waved an Israeli flag, and trying to tear the flag.



The game itself was decided by a great goal by Cristiano Ronaldo who scored in the fourth minute.

During the game the two teams were not at their peak, and the Moroccans even looked better, but did not manage to translate this into a goal.