'To strike at the Hamas leadership

MK Salah Saad (Zionist Union) spoke to Arutz Sheva about the ongoing security situation in the south after Hamas terrorists launched 45 rockets at Israel overnight.

"I call upon the defense minister and the prime minister to strike the Hamas leaders. The cabinet is not doing enough, and [Defense] Minister Liberman must show more responsibility. I do not want escalation, but I also do not want to see the residents of the south in bomb shelters.

He also referred to the United States' withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council. "The US has again proved that it is a true friend of Israel. The United Nations Human Rights Council has served as a council for hypocrisy and hatred of Israel in recent years. There is no dispute about the importance of the UN and the international arena, but we must maintain fairness and neutrality."