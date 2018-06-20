Prime Minister Netanyahu referred to the security situation, as he spoke at the end of the officer training course at “Training Base 1.”



"I don’t intend to elaborate on the processes that we are planning for Gaza. The power of the response will increase as needed. We are prepared for every scenario, and it is better that our enemies understand this, and now," the prime minister said.



He also referred to the situation on the Syrian border. "With regard to the Syrian front, we are constantly working to prevent the military establishment of Iranian forces and their satellites there. We will not allow anyone who calls for our destruction to turn Syria into an assault base against Israel."

"The IDF's steel fist is striking will strike strongly against anyone who seeks to hurt us," said the prime minister.



Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said to the officers, "The responsibility placed on your shoulders remains the same as that of the officers who marched on this field fifty years ago. We are still surrounded by hatred and cruel enemies. In the Gaza Strip we are facing Hamas and Islamic Jihad, in Sinai ISIS, Hezbollah on the Lebanese border, and Al Qaeda on the Syrian border. Behind them all is Iran. "

"We are simultaneously dealing with kites, air defense systems and long-range enemy missiles aimed at the population centers in Israel. Therefore the challenges you face are very complex and you will have to deal with them in a professional and determined manner. I have no doubt what the final result will be. And about what happened yesterday, I have only three words to say to Hamas - you messed up," Liberman said.