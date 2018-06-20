'The government must protect its citizens'

MK Eitan Cabel (Labor), the chairman of the Knesset Economics Committee, opened the discussion Wednesday with a message of support for the residents of the south following last night's rocket barrage by Hamas terrorists.

"There are no words to describe what strengths, what heroism, what power it takes to deal with such a reality," MK Cabel said. "The residents of the Gaza envelope are amazing and powerful people. I'm trying to imagine how or what they would do, what residents of Gush Dan and I would do if we were under a volley from 1 at night and until 6:00 in the morning?"

He called upon the Government to act against Hamas to prevent further attacks. "In a government that defines itself as a strong right-wing government, time after time, the citizens in the Gaza Strip live in a feeling that their blood is worth less. I don't get it. It is not a question of right or left. I say to the government that it can't go on like this. The role of the defense and governmental system to protect its citizens."