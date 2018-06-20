The prayer of the haredi soldiers

The "Path of Lions” march of the Kfir Brigade, which includes the haredi battalion Netzah Yehuda, took place recently.



The brigade marked the end of the journey with a brigade heritage evening at the Western Wall in the presence of the commander of the Central Command, Major General Nadav Padan.



The haredi battalion held a special prayer before the ceremony in which they said a unique form of the “For the sake of the unification” prayer (“L’shem Yichud”), which is often recited before the performance of mitzvot (commandments).

“For the sake of the unification of the Holy One and his Manifestation, with fear and love, I hereby qualify my body to be brave and strong for the nation and to merit the aspect of the resurrection of the dead with a return to a holy body no less than to divine inspiration. May it be your will, Hashem our G-d and G-d of our forefathers, that every drop of sweat and toil and effort that I do with my spirit and body be elevated to your will and with pleasure before you, and may we merit to do this with truth and a full heart.”

The march manifests a special educational project of the brigade. The brigade commanders led the march, over the course of which they presented the soldiers with the legacy of the brigade, from Operation Defensive Shield, through Operation Return Brothers to the events of the hour. The marchers were also presented with copies of the “Legacy of Brigade Combat,” which reflects the brigade's spirit and values.



Rabbis of the Netzah Yehuda association said, "It is a great honor for our soldiers to take part in the Path of Lions parade of the Kfir Brigade. Haredi soldiers serving in the IDF while maintaining strict adherence to a haredi lifestyle are proof of the spiritual victory of the Jewish people.”