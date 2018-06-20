Arab antiquity thieves: 'Lowlifes'

Kfar Etzion Field School warns against damage to historic site and antiquities theft in spring near Tekoa after signs of excavation found.

In Ein Hamra spring near Tekoa junction there have been signs of excavations and antiquities theft by Arabs.

In a letter sent from Kfar Etzion Field School and from the organization Preserving for Eternity to Israel Antiquities Authority head Israel Hasson, it is written that the ancient spring was hit by robbers who apparently were looking for antiquities.

"This is a small spring, one of the few in the area of ​​the desert's edge, located in an ancient hewn cave that was used for thousands of years due to the scarcity of water sources in this area. Recently we received reports of robberies in the area and of potsherds found from different periods. The theft excavations appear fresh, and digging tools for the excavators were found," said the letter to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The Kfar Etzion Field School added in their letter, "We appeal to you to take care of the place as soon as possible and catch the lowlifes before they can cause more permanent and irreversible damage to this unique site."





