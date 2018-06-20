El Al, Israir, won't merge

The Israeli airlines El Al and Israir rescinded the appeal they submitted to Israel's Antitrust Authority, which had opposed the companies' proposed merge.

The Antitrust Authority nixed the merge in January, out of concern that it would harm competition between companies flying to Eilat.

Explaining his decision, Deputy Antitrust Commissioner Uri Schwartz said in January that the merger "will prevent any possibility for El Al to run independent activities along the Eilat routes, and will give Israir and Arkia a duopoly over the routes to Eilat."

As noted, this decision was appealed by the companies. On Wednesday, a discussion which was to be held the same day was rescheduled.

Globes quoted an unnamed Antitrust Authority official as stating on Wednesday that "El Al and Israir aren't merging."