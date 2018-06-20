'Kite terrorists aren't little children'

MKs argue over whether Israel should fire at kite terrorists, MK Bennett insists kite terrorists are not children and should be eliminated.

Construction Minister Yoav Galant (Kulanu) slammed Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) for insisting that Israel fire at those sending incendiary kites and balloons into Israeli territory.

The kites and balloons, in addition to burning Israeli fields and causing damage, are armed with explosives.

"Whoever wants to shoot an eight-year-old child does not understand the limits of force - and that is a serious error," Galant told Radio 103.

"Not only that, when someone sends hundreds of people to die near the border, and you specifically harm an eight-year-old child, he will make sure that dozens of eight-year-olds are there, so that you can harm them. We will end up the losers, and we will not gain anything. Anyone who thinks that this is the right path is mistaken."

Flash 90 Yoav Galant

Bennett (Jewish Home), who also serves as a member of the Knesset's Cabinet, slammed Galant's stance, calling on the IDF to open fire at the Gazan kite and rocket terrorists.

"The terrorists aiming at us are not eight years old," Bennett said. "That's propaganda spread by our enemies, and it's not true. If someone fires at your family, you fire back at him. If someone fires at your nation, you fire at him. If someone sends balloons armed with explosives towards those living near Gaza, you fire at him."

"It's so clear that I have a hard time believing that I need to explain myself. As I said earlier, restraint leads to escalation."