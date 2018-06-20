Friedman: US, not UNHRC advancing human rights

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Wednesday congratulated US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on their decision to leave the United Nations Human Rights Council.

"Congratulations to President Trump, Secretary Pompeo and Ambassador Haley on their courageous decision to withdraw the USA from the UN Human Rights Council," Friedman tweeted.

"America will continue to lead the world in advancing human rights without the baggage of this corrupt organization."

In a press statement with Pompeo announcing the US decision, Haley called the Council "a protector of human rights abusers, and a cesspool of political bias."

"If the Human Rights Council is going to attack countries that uphold human rights and attack those that abuse human rights, then the U.S. should not provide it with credibility," she emphasized.