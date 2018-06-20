Young Israel backs 'decision to walk away from hatemongers'

The National Council of Young Israel (NCYI) on Wednesday responded to the United States' announcement that it was withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Explaining the US decision, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the Council is "not worthy of its name" and cited its "perpetual prejudice against Israel."

"If the Human Rights Council is going to attack countries that uphold human rights and attack those that abuse human rights, then the US should not provide it with credibility," Haley said. "We are withdrawing from the UNHRC, an organization that is not worthy of its name."

"After years of perpetual prejudice against Israel and its continuous attempts to vilify Israel, the UN Human Rights Council exhausted any degree of credibility it may have had, and the United States’ decision to withdraw from this body and hold it accountable for its innate bias and anti-Israel animus underscores just how far it has strayed from its mission," the NCYI statement said.

"Rather than safeguarding human rights around the world, the UNHRC instead chose to turn a blind eye to multiple atrocities and humanitarian crises in order to focus its attention on bullying and belittling Israel.

"We appreciate and applaud the bold decision by President Trump, Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to walk away from this group of hypocritical hatemongers and are grateful for their resolve to stand together with Israel and oppose anti-Semitism yet again.”