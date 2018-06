As scientists discovering things about reality, Kabbalah knew that long ago, and Pardes, shows us what to do about it.

As scientists “stare” at the world we live in, they are discovering things about reality that totally revamp our previous understanding of what it is.

Surprisingly, Kabbalah knew that long ago, and Pardes, shows us what to do about it.

But first, an article that is really mind-altering, unless of course you believe in a being that is above time.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast