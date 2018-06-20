Minister accused of spying: I updated the defense establishment

Former minister Gonen Segev expected to argue in court that he wanted to be a double agent.

Former minister Gonen Segev, who was arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran, said during his interrogation that he updated defense establishment officials about his contacts with Iran and that his intention was to serve as a double agent in an attempt to rehabilitate his image, Hadashot TV reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Segev is expected to plead not guilty to the charges in the indictment against him, despite the fact that there is no dispute regarding his ties with Iranian elements.

Segev told investigators that he wanted to be a double agent and, as proof of this, claimed that as soon as the contact with the Iranians was established, he reported this to a very senior member of the defense establishment.

The former minister said he had reported to the senior official in the defense establishment that he had contacted the Iranians and that he was available to them and expected orders that never came.

"I wanted to be a double agent, my motive was to try to rehabilitate my image that suffered a mortal blow. Not only did I not harm state security, I hoped to help the security of the country," he said, according to Hadashot TV.

Segev was arrested by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police last month on suspicion of committing the offenses of assisting the enemy in a time of war and of spying against the State of Israel.

Reports on Monday said Segev had claimed that he was attempting to deceive his Iranian handlers and return to Israel as a hero.

He also claimed that he had not initiated contact with the Iranians, and that he was invited by them to consult on pediatric affairs. The Shin Bet and the State Attorney did not accept Segev's explanation and believe that his actions were motivated by greed.