Five rockets fired toward Israel

Rocket sirens heard in southern Israel shortly after IDF jets attack three Hamas targets in southern Gaza.

Sirens were heard on Tuesday night in the Eshkol Regional Council, the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council and the Ashkelon industrial zone in southern Israel.

The IDF said five launches were identified from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory. There are no reports of injuries or damages at this time.

Earlier, IAF fighter jets targeted three military targets in a Hamas compound in the southern Gaza Strip.

The strike was conducted in response to the repeated launching of incendiary kites and balloons with explosive devices attached to them from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

“The IDF is prepared to continue operating with increased intensity and with various means in response to these terror attacks,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“The Hamas terror organization is responsible for all events that transpire in and emanate from the Gaza Strip and will bear the consequences.”

On Monday, an IDF aircraft targeted infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the southern Gaza Strip after a group of terrorists launched arson balloons from nearby into Israeli territory.

The strike followed air strikes against nine Hamas positions in Gaza which were carried out early Monday morning.

On Sunday afternoon, an IDF aircraft fired shots near a group of Palestinians who were launching arson balloons in southern Gaza.

In addition, an IDF aircraft also targeted infrastructure from which the group had been operating, as well as a vehicle they had been using.

Later on Sunday, two incendiary balloons launched from Gaza landed in an Israeli town near the border, damaging a home. Police sappers were dispatched to remove the devices.