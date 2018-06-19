Explosion reported at London subway

Several people injured in minor explosion at Southgate Tube station in northern London.

An explosion was reported at the Southgate Tube station in northern London Tuesday evening.

Police and emergency responders were called to the scene. Several people have been treated for injuries, but none of them were serious.

British police said the explosion was "minor" and they were investigating what caused it. They advised people to avoid the area.

“Enquires are ongoing to establish the cause of a reported minor explosion,” the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. “We are not aware of any serious injury.”