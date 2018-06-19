Internal Security Minister to Legal Advisor: Investigate Rajoub

Public Security and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan addressed the Attorney General, the Judge Advocate General, and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), asking them to open a criminal investigation against Palestinian Football Association (PFA) chief Jibril Rajoub.

Erdan today spoke about his request to about 100 heads of organizations fighting the boycott, explaining that the request followed complaints filed against Rajoub for incitement to murder and support for terrorist attacks.

Minister Erdan also asked the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories to immediately deny Rajoub entry permits to East Jerusalem and the Temple Mount because of his involvement in incitement and activity against Israel in international institutions.

In his letter, Erdan detailed Rajoub's activity to prevent the soccer match between the Argentina team and the Israeli national team, which included death threats directed against the Argentina national team and their families and for which a disciplinary proceeding was also opened against him by FIFA.

To read Erdan's full letter in the original Hebrew click here.

The letter also included quotes by Rajoub collected by the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) organization headed by Itamar Marcus, including incitement and encouragement to carry out attacks against Israel.

"Rajoub incites to murder Jews and supports terrorism, and it's time he pay for it," he said in a speech at a GC4I conference of leading pro-Israeli organizations from around the world who are part of the international informational battle. "We mustn't allow his cover and his role to deceive us. This is a man who threatens athletes and expresses support for murder attacks and terror. He is part of the boycott movement against Israel and we must act against him. Rajoub's place is in prison, not in international institutions and sporting events."

The conference, organized by the Strategic Affairs Ministry, opened this evening in Jerusalem.