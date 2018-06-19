Why Israel-lovers should care about the World Cup

Josh Halickman, thinks that even though Israel has not made the tournament since 1970, people who love the Jewish state should be watching.

Gil Hoffman speaks to the “Sports Rabbi,” Josh Halickman, about the World Cup and why even though Israel has not made the tournament since 1970, people who love the Jewish state should be watching.

Halickman, who is an expert on Israeli sports, explains why Israel has not had much success in the most popular sport among its people.

Gil then speaks about the ongoing divide between Israelis and young, progressive American Jews and why the choice of a new chairman of the Jewish Agency in the week ahead could be the key to either solving or deepening the problem.