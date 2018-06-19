Report: US to announce withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council

US Secretary of State, UN Ambassador reportedly to announce withdrawal from UNHCR over anti-Israel bias today.

The US will withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council, according to a report by Reuters.

According to the report, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will announce the move later Tuesday.

The Trump Administration has previously threatened to withdraw from the Human Rights Council over its anti-Israel bias.

In March, Ambassador Haley issued a statement after the UNHRC adopted five resolutions condemning Israel while adopting only one resolution each against North Korea, Iran, and Syria. This has become an annual ritual, as every March, the Council sets aside only two sessions to debate human rights violations and abuses in all countries and another entire session just to debate a single country, Israel.

“When the Human Rights Council treats Israel worse than North Korea, Iran, and Syria, it is the Council itself that is foolish and unworthy of its name,” said the American Ambassador.

“It is time for the countries who know better to demand changes. Many countries agree that the Council’s agenda is grossly biased against Israel, but too few are willing to fight it. When that happens, as it did today, the Council fails to fulfill its duty to uphold human rights around the world,” she added

Haley also condemned the council after it voted to establish a commission of inquiry to examine possible war crimes committed by Israel during the recent confrontations on the Gaza border last month.

On Monday, Britain also condemned the UN Human Rights Council's anti-Israel bias.

Speaking at the opening of the UNHRC’s 38th session, Johnson said that the UK viewed Agenda Item 7 as “disproportionate” and “damaging”. Johnson also threatened to vote against all motions brought under Agenda Item 7 in the future.

"We share the view that the dedicated Agenda Item 7 focused solely on Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories is disproportionate and damaging to the cause of peace, and unless things change we shall vote next year against all resolutions introduced under Item 7," Johnson said, according to AFP.