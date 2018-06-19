IDF drone falls in Syrian Golan

An unmanned aerial vehicle of the "Sky Rider" model fell Tuesday evening in the Al-Khader area of ​​Syria.

According to the IDF, there is no fear of leakage of information, and the UAV apparently fell due to a technical malfunction.

A picture of the drone was distributed on social media and it was claimed that a Syrian aircraft had been shot down.

"Sky Rider" is powered by an electric motor and can fly autonomously and transmit to its operator in real time the images it obtains. At the end of the mission, the UAV flies toward a predetermined landing point, inserts itself into a deep stall, and blows an airbag under its belly, which softens its landing.

The aircraft was used by the IDF ground forces and operated by the Sky Rider unit, which was also used by the Australian Army and is expected to be used in Canada as well.