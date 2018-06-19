'In Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country.'

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated comparisons of U.S. border policies for illegal immigrants to Nazi policies are a “real exaggeration”.

“In Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country,” Sessions said last night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” adding “but this is a serious matter”.

“We need to think it through, be rational and thoughtful about it. We want to allow asylum for people who qualify for it, but people who want economic migration for their personal financial benefit and what they think is their family’s benefit is not a basis for a claim of asylum.”

Former Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden compared the Trump administration’s immigration policies to Nazi Germany in a tweet posted on Saturday. Hayden wrote: “Other governments have separated mothers and children” under a black and white photo of the front of Auschwitz as seen from the railroad tracks approaching the Nazi extermination camp.

Sessions said the children being separated from their illegal migrant parents at the border under the zero-tolerance policy are not being mistreated and are living in good conditions in immigrant detention centers.

“We are taking care of these children; they are not being abused,” Sessions said. “We’ve had a big surge of families bringing children or some adults bringing children with them.”

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum website, "It is estimated that the SS and police deported at least 1.3 million people to the Auschwitz complex between 1940 and 1945. Of these, the camp authorities murdered approximately 1.1 million."