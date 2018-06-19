Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, the lawyer of Amiram Ben Uliel, who is accused of murder in the Duma arson case, hopes that the District Court will reject the confessions of the defendants because they were extracted through torture.

"Whether the court's decision in the pre-trial accepts the defense's arguments or not, I can not forget the sight of Amiram Ben Uriel entering the room to meet with me," recalled Ben-Gvir.

"After 21 days we were allowed to meet. Amiram had just got up from the torture cellars, and it was a difficult sight. I know Amiram, he's a very strong and healthy guy, but the man I met was a wreck. I met a man who shivered, who whined that he said, 'Death is better than my life.' I met a person whom the Shin Bet has turned into a shadow of a human being, and therefore any admission that was made as a result of Amiram's actions is illegal, is unacceptable, is immoral. "

Ben-Gvir emphasized that "Israel is neither Iran nor Syria. It is forbidden to accept such confessions. You cannot hold a man in torture dungeons, beat him, hurt him and deny him his free will, and then use that one statement or another has come out of him."

"People in Amiram's situation would have admitted the murder of Arlosoroff, and I think that the State of Israel must not accept such conduct and such measures, and it is forbidden to convict a person on the basis of statements received after torture," added attorney Ben Gvir.