'I was high': Arab assailant admits to attacking men with kippas

Syrian migrant living in Germany blames marijuana for his attack on men wearing kippas, apologizes for assault.

The Syrian migrant living in Germany who assaulted two men wearing kippas earlier this year admitted he was responsible for the attack, claiming he was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the incident.

On April 17th, a 21-year-old Israeli Arab man currently living in Germany and a German-Moroccan friend were assaulted while they were walking down the street in Berlin’s Prenzlauder Berg district.

The two were wearing kippas at the time of the attack, in part to test the reaction of people on the street to the sight of the Jewish head covering.

Knaan S., a 19-year-old Syrian man living in Germany, and two friends, began verbally assaulting the two men wearing the kippas. Knaan later assaulted the two, whipping them with his belt.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral, and later resulted in a police investigation into the incident.

On Tuesday, Knaan was brought before a Berlin court for the opening of his trial. He has been charged with assault and hate speech.

During the trial, Knaan admitted his guilt, saying he was “sorry” for the incident, which he dubbed a “mistake”

“I’m sorry, it was a mistake,” DPA reported.

Knaan claimed he was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the attack, and that he had only intended to “scare” his victims.

"I had smoked some dope, my head was tired."

"I didn't want to hit him, I only wanted to scare him.”