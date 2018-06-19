

Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck Man of about 40 killed in central Israel in accident between motorcycle and truck. Police investigating circumstances of accident. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

Hadas Parush/Flash 90 Ambulance A motorcycle rider, aged about forty, was killed Tuesday morning in a traffic accident involving a truck. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by police.



The southern district of United Hatzalah reported that the organization's headquarters had received a call about an accident involving a truck and motorcycle on the access road to the local council of Bnei Ayish in central Israel.



Yossi Barber, a medic in the organization who encountered the accident, said: "While driving, I encountered a serious accident involving a truck and a motorcycle rider who suffered multi-system damage. I stopped at the side of the road to help him, but unfortunately I had to wait for the ICU team to arrive to confirm his death at the scene of the accident as a result of the severe injuries he suffered. "



An MDA team that arrived at the scene determined the death of the motorcyclist.













