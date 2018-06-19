Pandemonium at Russian embassy in eastern Jerusalem

Jerusalem district police commander Yoram Halevy on Monday evening prevented a conference at the Russian embassy in eastern Jerusalem, during which it was planned to declare Jerusalem as the capital of "Palestine".

The event was planned in a hotel in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and was organized by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, two terrorist organizations.

MK Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint List party who attended the event, was livid over the police officers’ arrival at the scene.

"I thank Russia for the conference to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine," he said.

Regarding the policemen who prevented him from continuing to speak, Odeh continued, "This is how these occupiers behave, they will suffer defeat, and Jerusalem will remain with its residents, uplifting and victorious and a capital for Palestine."