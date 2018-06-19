Five hurt in Malmo mass shooting

Gunman with shotgun opens fire on crowd in the Swedish capital.

At least five people were wounded on Monday evening in a shooting in the southern Swedish city of Malmo. Local media said the attack took place in the downtown Drottninggatan area.

At least three people were seriously wounded.

A shotgun was used in the attack, Swedish media reported.

While a motive for the shooting is not yet known, police said they did not believe the incident was terrorism-related.

Police are currently searching for the shooter.

”We have sealed off the area and are conducting interviews and will interview those who are injured if they can or are willing to speak," a police spokesman said.