'Crazy nut; because of him Oslo passed'

Friend of former minister Gonen Segev in response to report Segev charged with espionage: 'Nothing he does would surprise me.'

Friends of former minister Gonen Segev, like most Israeli citizens, were shocked this afternoon when the Shin Bet announced Segev had acted against the State of Israel and spied for Iran.

Pini Badash, Segev's friend, was not overly shocked. On 103FM radio, Badash said: "I didn't fall out of the chair from what happened; nothing he does will ever surprise me."

Segev, along with others, was enticed by then Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin to cast the crucial vote for the Oslo Accords.

"He was a megalomaniac, he was sick for money, he was a mad genius, and when he had the drug story, Inspector Aharonishky asked me if Gonen could be a drug dealer. I answered in my opinion definitely because he was money-sick. One day he told us his father was dead, he put him in the living room, buried him that day, and came to work the next day. We were stunned.

"One day he was so upset about Raful [Rafael Eitan, head of Tzomet party of which Segev was member] that he sent me a note: 'I understand how impulses for murder are created.' That note clarified everything."

צילום: Reuters US Pres Clinton with Israeli PM Rabin and PLO Pres Yasser Arafat, 1993

It was announced this afternoon that last May security forces arrested former Minister and Knesset Member Gonen Segev on suspicion of committing offenses of assisting the enemy in war and spying against the State of Israel.

The State Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against Segev in the Jerusalem District Court for these offenses, as well as for multiple counts of handing information to the enemy.

Segev was arrested for questioning by the Shin Bet and the police immediately after his arrival in Israel after information was collected indicating Segev maintained contacts with Iranian intelligence and assisted them in their activities against the State of Israel.

The investigation revealed Segev was recruited and acted as an agent on behalf of Iranian intelligence. The investigation also revealed that in 2012 a connection was established between Segev and officials from the Iranian embassy in Nigeria, and later he even came twice for meetings in Iran with his operators, while their identity as intelligence officers was clear to him.

The investigation revealed Segev met with his Iranian operators around the world, including twice in Iran, in hotels and apartments he believes are used for secret Iranian activity. Segev also received a secret communications system to encrypt messages between him and his operators.

The investigation also revealed Segev gave his operators information related to the energy market, security sites in Israel, buildings, officials in political and security bodies, and more.

Attorneys Eli Zohar and Moshe Mazor stated, "We've been accompanying Mr. Segev from the time he arrived in Israel about a month ago. An indictment has recently been filed. Most of the details are confidential at the request of the State. Even at this early stage it's possible to say the permitted publication portrays the affair in extreme severity, even though the indictment, whose full details remain confidential, paints a different picture."