Netanyahu water offer brings positive Iranian response

100,000 Iranians join Israel's Farsi Telegram account after PM offers water tech: 'We wish them death, they bless us with life.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's video offer of Israeli water technology-sharing with Iran drew 5 million views in its first five days online, 1.6 million of which on Netanyahu's own social media channels, reports Israel Hayom's Ariel Kahana.

Nearly 100,000 Iranians joined Israel's Farsi-language Telegram account within 24 hours of the video going live.

"The Iranian people are victims of a cruel and tyrannical regime that denies them vital water," Netanyahu stated. "Israel stands with the people of Iran, and that is why I want to help save countless Iranian lives."

He noted that "Iran's meteorological organization says that nearly 96% of Iran suffers from some level of drought" and that Iran's Environmental Minister had warned that "50 million Iranians could be forced out of their homes due to environmental damage.

"Millions of Iranian children are suffering due to mismanagement and incompetence, and the theft of vital resources by the Iranian regime."

Netanyahu said Israel's experience in dealing with its own water challenges puts the Jewish State in a good position to help Iran overcome its water crisis.

"Israel has the knowhow to prevent environmental catastrophe in Iran," he said. "I want to share this information with the people of Iran."

"Sadly, Iran bans Israelis from visiting, so we'll have to get creative," the Prime Minister said.

He announced the Israeli government would launch "a Farsi website with detailed plans on how Iranians can recycle their waste water.

"We will show how Iranian farmers can save their crops and feed their families.

"The Iranian regime shouts: 'Death to Israel!' In response, Israel shouts: 'Life to the Iranian people!'"

The video received wide media coverage in Iran, including on the state news agency IRNA and the website of Radio Farda (the most popular station in the country) and Radio Zaman.

Regime-affiliated news agencies indignantly spurned Netanyahu's offer. The ISNA agency said "while the residents of Gaza are suffering because the Zionist regime took away their water, the leader of the Zionist regime announces that he wants to help the Iranians overcome the drought."

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian told reporters Iran did not need external help to solve its water crisis: "The Prime Minister of this regime or anyone else who claims to have the ability to manage water resources is aware that Iran is a country that has a proven record going back thousands of years in the field."

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Barham Qassemi said Tehran had no need for a "trickster" to solve its water shortage.

While Tehran officially rejected Netanyahu's offer, Iranians welcomed the idea and criticized their own government, with one internet user commenting, "We wish them death and they bless us with life. I am ashamed to be Iranian."

Another posted: "God will bless Israel and Netanyahu. I'm sure that Iran and Israel will once again be allies."

