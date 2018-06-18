First time: A supermarket in Hevron Hills

For the first time, one of the largest supermarket chains in the country opened a branch in the Hevron Hills Regional Council.

The "Machsanei Hashuk" branch is the first to open in the Hevron Hills Regional Council, which includes 18 communities and about 10,000 residents. The council has been in existence for 35 years and over the years small stores have been opened in the area.

The residents were previously forced to make their large purchases outside the community in places like Be'er Sheva, Jerusalem, Gush Etzion and Kiryat Gat - a long drive away.

Three years ago, an agreement was signed with the owners of the "Machsanei Hashuk" chain, and land was designated for the purpose of constructing the new branch. This year the building was completed and the branch was opened for the benefit of the residents of Hevron Hills.

The new branch is located in the "Mitarim Industrial Park" located within the Hevron Hills Regional Council.

Economy Minister Eli Cohen, together with the director-general of his ministry, and the head of the council, Yochai Dimri, honored the film.

Minister Cohen said that this is a "great day for the Hevron Hills and Judea and Samaria, for the State of Israel and for strengthening of the settlements."

"As a person who believes in the settlement of Judea and Samaria and its economic development, I am particularly proud that the Ministry of Economy in my direction is a partner in the empowerment of business and employment and the lowering of prices in the Hevron Hills and in the entire settlement," Cohen added.

The head of the council, Yochai Dimri, said that "the Hevron Hills have been in a leap forward in recent years, and we have set ourselves the goal of adding the quality of life to the settlement level. The settlements, new soccer fields and more are now bringing the council to a growth rate of 7%, well above the national average."