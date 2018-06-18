New 'Spearhead Fighter' pin unveiled

The IDF today presented the results of staff work carried out over the past year, the purpose of which was to unite the IDFs front-line spearhead fighters by strengthening unit solidarity and recognizing fighting forces' contribution to the IDF's strength.

From among several components, emphasis was also placed on unique appearance elements the purpose of which is to enhance the status of the warrior and warrior ethos.

In recent days the new "spearhead" pin was approved, to be awarded to Chod front-line fighters after 12 month's combat service. The pin is decorated with the traditional sword and olive leaf that characterizes IDF emblems, and the rectangular shape characterizes pins from the family of IDF war and victory emblems.

The pin will be awarded in the near future in ceremonies presided on by unit commanders. In addition, it was decided to award unique embroidered insignia to spearhead fighters on land, in air, and by sea.

The purpose of the program intended for spearhead combat warriors is to emphasize their significant and substantial contribution to security of citizens and residents of the State.





