Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman today tweeted a photograph of himself as a young man to mark 40 years since arriving in Israel. He is seen walking with a large poster of Soviet Leader Vlodymyr Ilyich Lenin looming over his left shoulder.

"40 years ago today I went to Israel and started working as a porter at Ben-Gurion Airport. This morning I closed a circle as I crossed the road and arrived as Defense Minister to congratulate Israel Aircraft Industries employees on the marvel of creativity: The Israeli UAV that won the tender in Germany. 40 years later, Israel is the land of unlimited possibilities. More America than America."

Evet Liberman was born to a Russian-speaking Jewish family on July 5, 1958 in Kishinev, Soviet Union, now Chișinău, Moldova. His father Lev was a writer who had served in the Red Army and spent seven years in Siberian exile under Joseph Stalin's rule, where he met Evet's mother Esther. He and his family immigrated to Israel on June 18, 1978, where Evet studied Hebrew at an ulpan and changed his first name to 'Avigdor'.