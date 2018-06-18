Defense Minister: Kite terror will not be allowed to continue

Defense Minister Liberman says anyone who thinks kite terror can continue is 'wrong.'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) spoke on Monday morning about Gazan terrorists' use of incendiary kites and balloons.

"If anyone thinks that they can continue this routine of kites and fires every day, they're wrong," Liberman warned.

On Sunday night, the IDF used fighter planes to attack nine Hamas terror targets in two military locations, as well as a Hamas facility for manufacturing weapons in northern Gaza. This attack was in retaliation for the explosives and incendiary kites and balloons sent into Israeli territory.

"These terror activities endanger residents of the south and have damaged large areas," an IDF spokesman said.

On Saturday, incendiary kites and balloons on Saturday sparked over 20 fires in Israel. One of those fires broke out near an IDF base, and another scorched at least 100 acres (25 dunams) of a nature reserve.