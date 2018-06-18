Watch: Jewish couple gets married on the Temple Mount

Israeli couple holds wedding ceremony on holiest site in Judaism, after site was closed to Jews for much of Ramadan.





The Temple Mount was opened to Jewish visitors Monday, following restrictions on non-Muslim visitation during the close of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Among the Jewish visitors to the holy site Monday was a young Tel Aviv couple, Yuval and Racheli, who chose to hold a wedding ceremony on the Temple Mount.

Accompanied by their children and activists from the Students for the Temple Mount organization, the couple were married on the Mount despite restrictions enforced by Israeli police at the behest of the Waqf. A Jordanian trust which manages the Temple Mount, the Waqf has banned non-Muslim prayer and religious ceremonies at the Mount.

This is not the first wedding ceremony by Israelis on the Temple Mount. Over the past year and a half, at least four couples were married on the Mount – the holiest site in Judaism – most of them secular or traditional.

“We are constantly working to break the glass ceiling that the Israeli government, through the police, have placed in our way,” a spokesperson for Students for the Temple Mount said.

“This kind of [wedding] ceremony, which garners media attention, is routine among Arab couples on the Mount. It’s only when it’s done by a Jewish couple that the rules change. The time has come to change all that.”