Report: PA Chairman under pressure to meet US envoys

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is under pressure to meet US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, the pressure comes from officials in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, and Jordan, as well as from senior officials in the Palestinian Authority (PA) itself. The PA officials pressuring Abbas point out that discussing the US peace proposal does not obligate the PA to anything, but it would be wise to hear the details before rejecting it outright.

Israel Hayom quoted a senior PA official, who confirmed the report and said Saudi Arabia and the UAE support the plan and are willing to act as economic and diplomatic guarantors for the PA if it is willing to return to the negotiating table.

Both Greenblatt and Kushner will hold talks with Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Israel to discuss the US peace plan for the Middle East.

Abbas' relations with the US deteriorated after US President Donald Trump's historic December 6th recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and the State of Israel and Zionism.

In response, Abbas said Jerusalem is "not for sale" and promised to "never accept his [peace] plan."

"His ‘deal of the century’ is the slap in the face of the century, and we will not accept it," Abbas said then.

Abbas also promised that the PA would no longer accept US involvement in the negotiating process, or any peace plan proposed by them.