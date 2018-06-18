Watch: Israel Air Force hits Gaza terrorists

Israeli fighter jets hit nine Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip in a series of airstrikes overnight, in retaliation for a wave of incendiary balloon and ‘terror kite’ attacks from the Strip in recent weeks.

“The strikes were conducted in response to arson and explosive kites and balloons that have been launched into Israel. These are terrorist acts that endanger Israeli residents living in southern Israel and damage extensive areas in Israeli territory,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit in a statement.

“In recent days, the IDF has warned numerous times against these launches. The IDF fired warning shots near groups who were responsible for the arson and destruction in Israel, and has carried out attacks against infrastructure used by these groups,” the statement continued.

“The IDF's intelligence and operational capabilities will allow the IDF to increase these strikes as necessary. The IDF is determined to continue to act with increasing intensity against these acts of terror as long as required, using the variety of tools at its disposal.”

“The Hamas terror organization is accountable for everything happening in and from the Gaza Strip, and it will bear the consequences,” concluded the IDF statement.

No reports have yet been received regarding casualties from the IAF strikes in Gaza.