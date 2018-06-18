Israel warms up - but there may be rain

Israel's weather returns to summer norms, other than a bit of rain in the north.

After rain and thunderstorms last week, Israelis can expect a week of hot summer weather, including a heat wave.

Monday's weather will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight drop in temperatures. Light rains may fall in Israel's north.

However, in Israel's eastern valleys and Arava region, there will be heavy heat, and the Negev will experience moderate to heavy heat. Along Israel's coast and inland regions, the heat will be light to moderate, while mountain regions will be cooler.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a rise in temperatures.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures at seasonal average.