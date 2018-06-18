1 dead, 3 injured after bus hits Dutch concert-goers

Bus hits 4 people in the Netherlands, killing 1. Background of incident unknown.

One person was killed and three more injured at a concert in the Netherlands early Monday morning, when a bus slammed into concert-goers.

The incident occurred at the “Pink Pop” music festival in Limberg in the country’s south.

According to police, a small white bus slammed into a crowd of concert-goers, running down four. The vehicle then sped off.

Authorities are searching for the driver and have opened an investigation into the incident.

The background of the incident is unknown.




