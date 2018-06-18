London: Woman shouts 'I want to kill all you Jews'

Female suspect arrested in Haringey after she ran after children with a knife while shouting “I want to kill all you Jews”.

A female suspect was arrested on Sunday after she ran after children with a knife while shouting “I want to kill all you Jews” in the Haringey area of London.

The suspect was arrested after police were alerted of the incident by the Shomrim organization.

According to a report released several months ago by the Community Security Trust (CST), British Jewry’s largest watchdog on anti-Semitism, the number of anti-Semitic attacks recorded in the United Kingdom rose slightly in 2017 to 1,382 cases, marking a new all-time record.

The number marks a 3-percent increase in 2017 over the previous year.

Figures released by CST last July found that there were 767 anti-Semitic attacks in the first half of 2017, the highest figure recorded within six months since monitoring began in 1984.

A study released last September found that more than a quarter of British people hold at least one anti-Semitic view.

Researchers also found a correlation in anti-Jewish and anti-Israel attitudes.