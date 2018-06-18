Gabbay: I'm not against religion, I'm against religious coercion

After taking public transportation to the beach during the Sabbath and criticizing the status quo, Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay on Sunday explained his position on public transportation on the Sabbath and claimed he was in favor of religion but against what he called "religious coercion."

“This is an issue which is important to many Israelis,” said Gabbay. "We are in favor of religion, but against religious coercion. Public transportation on Shabbat is not a luxury but a basic need of someone who does not have a vehicle. Yesterday on the bus I met single mothers and a family of new immigrants for whom this is the only way to take their children to the beach.”

In an attempt to differentiate himself from Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, he added, "Unlike other people, we do not come from a place that is against haredi society. We are not against anyone. We are in favor of a lifestyle that suits every group.”

Gabbay caused an uproar after tweeting over Shabbat about a trip to the beach he made via an "alternative public transportation" system.

"I'm now joining the families and young people waiting for the 'Yambus' in Be'er Sheva - a great organization for public transport on Shabbat, as it should be! Destination: Ashkelon beach,” he wrote.

After arriving in Ashkelon, Gabbay tweeted once more: "We arrived at the destination: Ashkelon beach, with public transportation, on Shabbat, as it should be anywhere in the country, but under the auspices of the State and not through private organizations of citizens.”

"Every child who wants to travel with friends to the beach, anyone who can't afford a private car, deserves quality public transport on Shabbat," Gabbay added. "It's one of the central issues we'll advance."

In response, Gabbay was criticized by MKs from both the Shas and United Torah Judaism haredi parties.