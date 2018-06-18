PM pressured by son to tweet support for Trump’s border wall

The son of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Yair, reportedly pressured his father to post a tweet in support of President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall on the border with Mexico.
The tweet, made in January 2017, led the Mexican government to summon the Israeli ambassador to Mexico for a reprimand. The Mexican government also demanded an apology from Israel.
The tweet said: “President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel’s southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea.”
Trump retweeted it less than a day later.
According to a report by Yediot Ahronot on Sunday, Netanyahu posted the tweet at his son's urging and over the objections of some of his advisors.
Nir Hefetz, a former Netanyahu communications director who turned state's witness recently, claimed that Yair Netanyahu also urged his father to install metal detectors at the entrance to the Temple Mount following a terror attack that left two Israeli officers dead.
The metal detectors were installed, only to be removed less than a month later.