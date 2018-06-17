Friedman chides gov't over 'ingratitude' towards US

'We took historic step of recognizing J'lem, and they turn around and demand more,' says US ambassador, after MKs demand US recognize Golan.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman chided Israeli lawmakers recently, sources claim, following demands by some MKs and Israeli government ministers that the Trump administration recognize the Golan Heights as Israeli sovereign territory.

In closed door talks with Israeli lawmakers, Friedman criticized what he called the “ingratitude” of some in the coalition government towards the US and the Trump administration, noting that President Trump had recently take the historic step of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and relocating the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“In Israel, they don’t understand that the US has global concerns that aren’t only limited to Israel. Israeli politicians have only a local agenda,” Friedman said.

“We took the tremendous step of recognizing Jerusalem and moving the embassy, yet in Israel, instead of thanking us, they are already asking for something else. There is some ingratitude here.”

Ambassador Friedman said he was unaware of such a conversation, an embassy spokesperson claimed.

“Ambassador Friedman does not remember any such conversation regarding recognition of the Golan Heights, and we have no new policy statements at this time.”

Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud), a member of the security cabinet, recently spoke with Reuters, arguing strongly in favor of US recognition of Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights in 1981.