'Left-wing anti-settlement plan backfired badly'

David Haivri of Kfar Tapuah says leftist appeal to court resulted in minor demolitons - but also paved way for expanded construction.

Israeli security forces evacuated 10 buildings from the “Tapuah West” neighborhood of Kfar Tapuah Sunday, following a Supreme Court order that they be demolished.

Veteran Kfar Tapuah resident and former mayor David Haivri explained that despite the short-term destruction caused by the court order and the removal of families living in the neighborhood, the net result of the legal proceedings regarding Tapuah West would actually be beneficial to the town.

The ruling, Haivri explained to Arutz Sheva, was issued in response to a petition filed by a far-left organization, which claimed that a strip of land inside the neighborhood was owned by absentee landowners in a nearby Arab village.

"Immediately after Shabbat, hundreds of riot police and other forces started entering Kfar Tapuah and through Kfar Tapuah they closed down the entire area of Kfar Tapuah, Tapuah [Junction], focusing on Tapuah West in order to carry out a court order to demolish homes that existed in Tapuah West, many of them for 18 years."

"The demolition came exactly similar to what happened in Amona. A left-wing organization called 'Yesh Din' found Arabs in the nearby village who made a claim to some of the land in Tapuah West. And the court investigated that and ruled that some of the homes at Tapuah West need to be destroyed. That was two years ago."

While the negotiations between residents and the state did not yield an agreement resolving all the issues of the neighborhood’s legal status, it did lead to plans for the construction of a larger community on the hill where Tapuah West was established.

"Since then, the authorities have been discussing how to carry out these plans in coordination with the residents and to find some time of solution for relocating the residents to areas on the hill that are permissible to [re]-establish their homes.

"It is very sad that the authorities and the agencies did not succeed in finding a site on the hill to relocate the residents of the town, because there are now plans to establish an entire neighborhood on that hilltop. So there should be places to move those residents.

In effect, Haivri continued, the petition by Yesh Din will, in the long-run, result in what the group had hoped to curb – an expanded Jewish presence in the area.

"By the way, over the past two weeks, the residents themselves voluntarily moved as many buildings as they could from the problematic areas into areas that do have potential to be authorized by the government.

"The end result of the Yesh Din appeal to the court actually backfired on the leftist agenda to remove the Jewish homes. Today, they're going to destroy these homes...but the end result of the court proceedings is that this entire hilltop is going to be zoned for residential buildings, and hundreds or thousands of Jewish home units will be built here ultimately. So in the long run, this is going to be good."