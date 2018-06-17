'Summon EU ambassador to explain funding of anti-IDF groups'

Ariel Kellner, he chairman of the Hazon Leumi (National Vision) organization, on Sunday asked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to summon the European Union Ambassador to Israel, Emanuele Giaufret, for an urgent meeting.

Kellner's demand follows a report in Israel Hayom, according to which the European Union operates and funds in Israel a project to promote personal legal proceedings against IDF soldiers at the request of left-wing organizations.

According to the report this morning, the EU has allocated about a quarter of a million euros to the plan by November 2019. The funding request is also open for subsequent years, and according to the plan of the leftist organizations, it will continue until 2021.

"There is no need to clarify in depth the great danger of implementing the plan," Kellner wrote, "because it is liable to cause the IDF's hands to be tied in the war against daily terror and to prevent it from thwarting terrorist acts which endanger human life."

Kellner added that "this is hypocrisy and a terrible injustice of the European Union. The EU's disgraceful attitude toward Israel is getting worse. The is putting Israel on the verge of being one of the worst criminals on earth, when this has nothing to do with reality. The biggest absurdity is that everything is done in coordination with Israeli organizations operating within the borders of the country, which undermine it while receiving generous funding from the EU and European countries."

"The European ambassador to Israel, Emanuele Giaufret, should be summoned as soon as possible for an urgent clarification on the subject," he said. "In the conversation you will also be able to clarify with the ambassador whether there are other countries that receive treatment similar to what Israel receives, and whether the EU is funding similar programs in other countries," he concluded.