Vote on Daycare Supervision Law postponed

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation postponed by three weeks a decision on the Daycare Supervision law to regulate operation of daycare centers and kindergartens.

The law seeks to determine who is entitled to receive a daycare license and under what conditions, and is intended to ensure an appropriate educational-therapeutic environment while meeting the physical, emotional, social, and educational needs of the toddlers.

The Committee's decision is based on the Finance Ministry's refusal to allocate the necessary budget for implementing the law.

The Labor and Social Affairs Ministry sharply criticizes the Finance Ministry's position. "Unfortunately, the law is not promoted because of the insensitivity and irresponsibility of Treasury officials. From now on, every disaster is on their heads and under their responsibility.

"If the public were asked what it ultimately preferred, pacifiers or supervision, the answer would be clear - protecting the safety of the toddlers," the Ministry adds.

The Labor and Welfare Ministry notes that for many years the Ministry has been trying to promote the bill to supervise kindergartens and daycare centers.