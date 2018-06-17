1 dead, 20 wounded in art show shooting in New Jersey

Gunmen open fire at all-night art show in New Jersey's capital city, leaving at least 20 wounded.

Multiple gunmen opened fire on an all-night art show in Trenton, New Jersery Sunday, leaving close to two dozen people wounded.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. local time in the city's Roebling Market. A special night-time art show, “Art All Night”, was being held at the market at the time of the shooting.

Four of the victims are listed in critical condition, including a 13-year-old boy said to be in extremely critical condition.

“He is in extremely critical condition,” Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.

“It absolutely could have been worse given the confined space and the number of shots that appeared to have been fired.”

It is estimated that roughly 1,000 people were attending the festival.

One person, a 33-year-old man was killed in a fire-fight with police. Authorities say the man is one of the suspects in the shooting.

Police say a second suspect has been taken into custody.

"My sympathy goes out to the victims and their families," Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson said at a press conference Sunday morning.

"All shootings are a crisis. This is not just a random act of violence - this is a public health issue."