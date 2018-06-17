Ex-CIA head compares U.S. immigration policies to Nazi Germany

Tweets Auschwitz picture with caption: 'Other governments have separated mothers and children.'

Former Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden compared the Trump administration’s immigration policies to Nazi Germany.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Hayden wrote: “Other governments have separated mothers and children” under a black and white photo of the front of Auschwitz as seen from the railroad tracks approaching the Nazi extermination camp.

The tweet is a response to reports that under the U.S. government’s "zero tolerance policy" against illegal migrants nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents or adult guardians after entering the United States.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum website, "It is estimated that the SS and police deported at least 1.3 million people to the Auschwitz complex between 1940 and 1945. Of these, the camp authorities murdered approximately 1.1 million."