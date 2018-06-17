

Minister Elkin feels unwell, walks to hospital Minister, candidate for mayor of J'lem stays in Katamonim neighborhood over Shabbat. Feeling unwell, he walks to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

Hillel Meir/TPS Zeev Elkin Minister for Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin spent Shabbat in the Katamonim neighborhood as part of his election campaign for mayor of Jerusalem.



On Saturday afternoon, the minister felt ill after developing a severe infection under the gums.



In order to prevent desecration of the Sabbath, Elkin walked to Shaare Tzedek Hospital. After the end of the Sabbath he was released to rest in his home.



This morning the minister was absent from the meeting of Likud ministers, while from the cabinet meeting and his people it was confirmed that he had undergone surgery and needed rest.













