Head of Samaria Council: Stop the unnecessary destruction

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, appealed this morning, Sunday, to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, in a letter signed also by the secretariat of the community of Tapuah, as the evacuation of Tapuah West in Samaria continues this morning ahead of planned demolitions in accordance with a Supreme Court order.



Dagan asked not to "chase" the residents who had already moved their homes outside the area designated by the Supreme Court and transferred them to state land on the hill itself.



This was in accordance with an outline that had previously been presented to Defense Ministry officials, which Dagan claimed had been "shot down" at the last minute after the Defense Ministry's legal advisers had disqualified it.



"Because the residents have already made an effort, and moved the structures, despite the great difficulty and pain, we are asking the defense minister to urgently delay the demolition of houses that were transferred and not to demolish them as well this morning, because this is really a ‘voluntary evacuation’ that is not required,” he said.



"I am sure that this morning, too, you regret the demolition of another settlement in the Land of Israel. Stop this additional and unnecessary destruction."