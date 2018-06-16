Report: Jordan won't name new ambassador to Iran

Jordan does not plan on naming a new ambassador to Iran, says high-ranking Jordanian source.

Jordan does not plan on naming a new ambassador to Iran after transferring its previous ambassador, Abdullah Abu Rumman, from Iran to the Jordanian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Amman, a high-ranking Jordanian source told Al Arabiya on Friday.

“There is no intention to name another Jordanian envoy in Tehran at the time,” the source told Al Arabiya.

Commenting on the decision’s circumstances, the source said Jordan’s position is based on “Iranian policies which include interfering in the affairs of the region’s countries,” and voiced Jordan’s concern over “the security of the region’s countries particularly of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.”

“Saudi Arabia’s security is (part) of our security,” he said, adding, “We are concerned over our Arab and Gulf depth.”

In response to a question from Al Arabiya, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed that “the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is part of the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan”.

He added that “Jordan’s position is consistent with the rejection of Iranian interference in the affairs of the countries in the region”.

The source had explained to Al Arabiya that Jordan’s envoy in Iran returned to Amman on Friday morning after he was summoned to consult on the background of “Iran’s interferences in Arab affairs.”

He noted that a series of Iranian policies “lead to deepening instability in the region.”

“We reject (Iran’s policies) that interfere in the internal affairs of brotherly Arab countries and that harm the principle of good neighborliness which we respect when dealing with countries neighboring Arab states,” he added.

Shiite Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia have a historic rivalry in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia has repeatedly called on Iran to stop its “meddling” in the affairs of the kingdom's neighbors.

Iran has fired back, accusing Saudi Arabia of trying to “drag the entire region into confrontation”.

Jordan’s move comes days after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies pledged $2.5 billion in support of the monarchy after mass protests over economic grievances which resulted in the resignation of the prime minister.

