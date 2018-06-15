Trump's former campaign manager sent to jail

A federal judge on Friday ordered Paul Manafort to jail after revoking the former Trump campaign chairman's bail, The Hill reports.

Manafort appeared in court Friday after special counsel Robert Mueller asked a court to revoke Manafort's pretrial release conditions due to his alleged attempted witness tampering.

Mueller filed a superseding indictment against Manafort, who was already facing multiple charges related to financial crime, accusing him of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Manafort has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

However, prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington, D.C., to narrow restrictions on Manafort or send him to jail amid allegations that he tried to convince two potential witnesses to lie to investigators about lobbying work for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

The two witnesses reported Manafort's alleged attempt to influence them to Mueller, according to The New York Times.

The decision to jail Manafort ahead of his trial in September could put pressure on him to cooperate with investigators examining the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia.

It is not clear when Manafort could be taken to jail or where he could be held.

Manafort surrendered himself to FBI agents last October after being charged with 12 counts, including conspiracy against the U.S. The indictment also included his former business associate, Richard Gates.

Manafort faced arraignment on the two obstruction of justice charges on Friday, and entered not guilty pleas for both.

Mueller was appointed in May by the Justice Department as special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

His appointment was announced after Attorney General Jeff Sessions previously recused himself from any involvement in the Russia investigation due to his role as a prominent campaign adviser and surrogate.

President Donald Trump has argued that Mueller has hired "Hillary Clinton supporters" and people who worked for Clinton's 2016 White House bid to work on his investigation.

Indeed, reports emerged last week that a controversial dossier against Trump compiled ahead of the 2016 presidential election, which suggested then-candidate Trump colluded with the Russian government, was produced at the behest of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

